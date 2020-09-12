CHICO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — Search and rescue workers found three more bodies in the rubble of the North Complex Fire raising the death toll in that blaze to 12 and total deaths in the state’s recent wildfires to 22.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced the additional deaths Saturday but did not provide any details. He said 13 people remain unaccounted for.
The fire, which roared into Berry Creek and Feather Falls in the Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of San Francisco on Tuesday night, destroyed the small town of Berry Creek and other mountain communities in the shadow of the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people.
The North Complex Fire has burned nearly 260,000 acres as of Saturday night and was 22% contained. A total of 227 structures have been destroyed and another 23 were damaged, according to Cal Fire.