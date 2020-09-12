Semien 4 RBIs As A's Win Nightcap 10-1 For DH Split In TexasMarcus Semien drove in four runs, Chris Bassitt struck out eight over six innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Saturday night to get a split in their doubleheader.

A's 3B Chapman Needs Hip Surgery, To Miss Rest Of SeasonOakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip.

Olson Cleanup Slam In 1st Sends A's To 10-6 Win Over RangersCleanup hitter Matt Olson connected for a grand slam off Luís Garcia after the Texas opener walked the bases loaded to start the game, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Rangers 10-6 on Friday night.

2 Giants-Padres Games Postponed After Positive SF COVID TestFriday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch after a member of the Giants organization tested positive for the coronavirus.