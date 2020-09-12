Puppy Temporarily Named Trooper Rescued From Rubble Of Deadly Butte County FireSearch and rescue crews have found a puppy amid the rubble of a property destroyed by the Bear Fire – the deadliest wildfire in California this year.

Potentially Explosive Device Found In Suspect's Car After Chase In StocktonAuthorities are investigating a potentially explosive device that was located in a suspect's vehicle following a brief pursuit in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Burned Remains Near Lake Berryessa Confirmed As Missing Vallejo Woman Priscilla Castro; Vacaville Man ArrestedBurned remains found near Lake Berryessa were confirmed to be those of a Vallejo woman missing since August, and her suspected killer, a Vacaville man she met in the city for a date, has been taken into custody, the Vacaville Police Department announced on Friday.

Stolen Classic Corvette In Carmichael That Belonged To Woman's Late Father RecoveredA 1963 Corvette that was a Judith Odbert's deep connection to her late father and was stolen on out of a Carmichael auto shop has been recovered, she confirmed to CBS13 on Saturday.