STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a potentially explosive device that was located in a suspect’s vehicle following a brief pursuit in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the scene is in the area of N. Wilson Way and Sanguinetti Lane. The device was located after the suspect was taken into custody. Their identity has not been released.
Wilson Way is closed between Sanguinetti Lane and Mistletoe Avenue. A heavy police presence remains on the scene.
Police advise avoiding the area and encourage using alternate routes.
