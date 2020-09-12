BERRY CREEK, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — Search and rescue crews have found a puppy amid the rubble of a property destroyed by the Bear Fire – the deadliest wildfire in California this year.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the puppy was covered in soot when it was found hiding Friday in what appears to be parts of a metal engine on a large property in Berry Creek.

puppy rescued Photo of Trooper courtesy of the Butte County Sheriff's Office

The puppy was taken by Animal Control to a veterinary’s office in Chico for treatment of minor burns.

Authorities later learned the owner of the property had several dogs and wasn’t able to grab them all before fleeing from the fast-moving flames.

Megan McMann, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, says deputies temporarily named the puppy Trooper until it can be reunited with its family.

Nine people, including 16-year-old Josiah Williams, have been confirmed dead since lightning-caused fires that started weeks ago merged into a monster that largely destroyed the town. A search continued for 19 people who remained unaccounted for.