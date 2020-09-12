A's 3B Chapman Needs Hip Surgery, To Miss Rest Of SeasonOakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip.

Olson Cleanup Slam In 1st Sends A's To 10-6 Win Over RangersCleanup hitter Matt Olson connected for a grand slam off Luís Garcia after the Texas opener walked the bases loaded to start the game, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Rangers 10-6 on Friday night.

2 Giants-Padres Games Postponed After Positive SF COVID TestFriday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch after a member of the Giants organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

49ers Hopeful To Be Able To Play Opener Despite Smoky SkiesSan Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan remains hopeful the 49ers will be able to play their season opener against Arizona as scheduled despite poor air quality caused by wildfires in Northern California.