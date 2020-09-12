  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A family was the victim of a racist attack that occurred at Top Golf in Roseville, authorities said.

The Roseville Police Department said the family was leaving the facility on September 5 when the suspects verbally attacked them in the parking lot.

Top Golf said employees reported the incident to Roseville police, but by the time officers arrived the suspects and victims were gone. Top golf says they have terminated the suspects’ memberships.

Police said the suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.

