WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento police shot and killed a man they say was armed early Saturday morning, officials said.

In a press release, police said the suspect, an African American man in his 30s, was armed with a handgun.

The officers were called to the 1800 block of West Capitol Ave. around 3 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man with a gun. Six officers responded to the scene and initially contacted a man that was not related to the call.

They then found a man in a vehicle behind police units who reportedly got out of the vehicle with a handgun. After the man got out of the vehicle, several officers fired their weapons. It’s unclear if the suspect fired his weapon.

Police say they performed life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The department has not yet identified him.

Four officers were involved in the shooting, including a sergeant with nearly 15 years of experience and three officers with five years or less experience, the department said. The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

Per Yolo County Officer Involved Fatal Incident Protocol, the Davis Police Department will be investigating the shooting.