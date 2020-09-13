CHICO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — Authorities in Butte County announced Sunday that two more people have died in the North Complex wildfire, bringing California’s total wildfire death toll to 24.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said during a news conference that seven people remain missing amid the fire.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area on Monday through Monday night.

MORE: Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Bear Fire Fundraiser Organizers In Oroville

Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum said strong southerly winds and low humidity Monday will result in elevated fire weather conditions across the region. He said conditions may improve a little bit Tuesday but not a lot.

Borsum added that the air quality in the region may not improve until October.

Cal Fire said the North Complex was 261,488 acres at 26% containment as of Sunday night. The West Zone of the Fire, also known as the Bear Fire, was 74,200 acres at 18% containment.

Caltrans announced Sunday night that Highway 162 was closed from Forbestown Road to Forman Road, east of Oroville.

https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/1305178112372609045?s=20