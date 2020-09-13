SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Its a battle over barriers in midtown Sacramento as the general managers at Broderick Roadhouse said they need to operate with outdoor dining to keep the eatery in business – but now they’re saying the property management company won’t let them participate in the city’s al fresco dining program.

It’s been a six-month struggle for Michael Mazzei, general manager of Broderick Roadhouse, located at 1820 L St.

“We need to do anything we can possibly can to generate business,” he said.

Mazzei’s restaurant hasn’t closed its doors even for one day during the pandemic.

“We’ve been here six years as part of this block and part of the Handle District,” Mazzei said.

They served thousands donating meals participating in the state’s Great Plates program, but now they’re not sure if they can keep their doors open.

“We’re living week-to-week like most restaurants are,” Mazzei said.

Mazzei said most restaurants in Sacramento are now a part of the city’s al fresco program – allowing restaurants to expand their outdoor dining footprints. But now he said the Homeowners Association, which governs their property, won’t let them add extra tables or expanded barriers.

“The main complaint is that the orange barrier is not aesthetically pleasing,” he said.

The city has approved Broderick’s request, but their landlords said no. And without it, Mazzei said they may have to shut down for good.

“I just don’t know if we can do it,” he said.

The president of the homeowners association did not return CBS13’s request for comment.