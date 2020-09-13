Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Bear Fire Fundraiser Organizers In OrovilleA man arrested in Glenn County is accused of threatening to kill organizers of a Bear Fire fundraiser held in Oroville, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

Man Struck By Vehicle Doing Donuts During Large Sideshow In North SacramentoA spectator of a sideshow that occurred in the Natomas area on Saturday night was struck by a vehicle that was doing donuts, the Sacramento Police Department said.

3 More Found Dead In Northern California's North Complex FireSearch and rescue workers found three more bodies in the rubble of the North Complex Fire raising the death toll in that blaze to 12 and total deaths in the state's recent wildfires to 22.

Prepping For The President: Mixed Reaction From Sacramentans On Federal Response To Fires“I don’t expect there to be any sympathy from this administration. Are you kidding me?"