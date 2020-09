2 More Bodies Found Amid North Complex Wildfire, Sheriff Says Authorities in Butte County announced Sunday that two more people have died in the North Complex wildfire, bringing California's total wildfire death toll to 24.

Battle Over Barriers: Broderick Midtown Says It May Close For Good Over Dining Program DisputeIts a battle over barriers in midtown Sacramento as the general managers at Broderick Roadhouse said they need to operate with outdoor dining to keep the eatery in business – but now they're saying the property management company won't let them participate in the city's al fresco dining program.