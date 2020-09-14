Programming:Today's soaps that didn't air today because of Pres. Trump's visit will air tonight, starting at 1:37 a.m.
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police and firefighters are investigating a possible explosive device in the 1400 block of Blossom Hill Way.

Some homes surrounding the scene have been evacuated as a precaution. According to the Roseville Fire Department, the device is believed to be an old military-style mortar and it’s unknown if it is still charged.

Officials said residents who live on Main Sail Circle, Chesapeake Drive, New England Drive, and New England Court will not be able to enter or exit their neighborhood.

The Roseville-Rocklin Explosive Ordnance Device Team is investigating the device.

This is a developing story. 

