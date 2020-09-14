SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — Another buck has gotten a hammock stuck in its antlers, this time in Shingle Springs.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue says they tried to rescue the buck over the weekend, but could not get close enough to shoot him with a tranquilizing dart. Rescuers say this case is more serious than a similar one a couple of weeks ago because the buck has its leg stuck in the hammock.

They say the buck is now at risk of getting stuck in a barbed-wire fence. Video of the deer shows it limping along a fence as it tries to walk while tangled up in the hammock strings.

One of the rescuers says the calls for service have greatly increased. They said there were four calls for bucks caught in hammocks just last month, compared to an average three calls a year.

Earlier this month, a deer with a hammock stuck on its head was roaming the wooded area of a Fair Oaks neighborhood next to Lake Natoma. Rescuers said the hammock on his head poses problems during mating season when it might get tangled with another buck. But helping him is no simple process.

The advice from rescue groups is that people should never approach deer in distress like this, it’s very dangerous especially if it involves a buck.

Local rescue groups are now urging people to please take their hammocks down.