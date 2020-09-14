Profar, Padres Beat Giants 3-1 For Doubleheader SweepJurickson Profar hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning and the San Diego Padres won their seventh straight game, 3-1 against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to sweep a doubleheader forced because of a false positive COVID-19 test.

Hopkins Helps Cardinals Rally Past 49ers 24-20DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Arizona debut and set up Kenyan Drake’s 1-yard TD run with 5:03 to play that led the Cardinals over the San Francisco 49ers 24-20 on Sunday.

Clevinger, Padres Beat Giants 6-0 For 6th Straight WinMike Clevinger threw a two-hitter for his second career shutout and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader forced because of a false positive COVID-19 test.

Semien 4 RBIs As A's Win Nightcap 10-1 For DH Split In TexasMarcus Semien drove in four runs, Chris Bassitt struck out eight over six innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Saturday night to get a split in their doubleheader.