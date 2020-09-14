SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing the upcoming ski season in the Sierra.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows announced Monday that it’s eliminating walk-up window tickets and controlling the sale of advance tickets in order to reduce the number of guests on the slopes each day.

The resort plans to have advance purchase tickets available midweek. Pass holders will still have the most flexible access to the resort, according to a release.

“Skiing has always had at its center the incredible personal freedom one experiences while engaged in the sport, balanced against the personal responsibility of sharing the slopes with everyone else. This year more than ever, our guests will need to carry both sides of that equation with them, so that everyone can have the best possible experience within a Covid-modified environment,” the resort said in a statement.

This follows the decision by Vail Resorts to require reservations to cut back on crowds.