SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one protester could be seen falling and hitting the ground hard after climbing on a California Highway Patrol vehicle in the protest outside Pres. Donald Trump’s visit to Sacramento on Monday.

In video taken by Lieutenant Coopwood III, a group of protesters could be seen swarming a squad car.

“It was hit and run! You guys were all here. We all saw it,” Coopwood said.

“The cop didn’t even pull over to see if the young man was okay. So is Trump okay with that? I don’t know.”

One protester in a red hat could be seen climbing on top of the hood of the car. They then start walking over the CHP vehicle as it starts to take off. After being carried for several feet, the protester can then be seen falling off and hitting the ground.

Despite the video clearly showing the protestor climbing onto the car before being thrown, some are still outraged by what unfolded.

“That officer was sitting here parked for about 30 minutes. And all of a sudden he turns his car on and gasses it as fast as he can,” Leia Schenk, the founder of Empact Org, said. “He was right in the midst of us the entire time. When he gassed on that, it was to deliberately cause harm.”

There has been no word on the protester’s condition.

This is a situation that protestors of President Trump’s visit were not trying to incite.

“Contrary to what you all have been told we’re not domestic terrorists. We don’t come in violence,” Schenk said.

The incident was part of the chaos outside of McClellan Air Park, where Pres. Trump had arrived on Monday morning for a briefing on California’s wildfires. Supporters of the president showed up to greet him, but they were met by counterprotesters critical of Trump and his policies.

“We are tired of being bullied by our government and people who support what’s going on. It needs to stop and it needs to stop right now,” Nehemiah Johnson with the organization called JUICE said.

Some protesters told CBS13 that this is another reminder of the change that they are looking for needs to happen.

“We have asked time and time again to make sure that police are doing what they’re supposed to be doing; protecting and serving,” one woman told CBS13.

“It is clear as day why we are out here. You should be asking and listening instead of trying to put down and point at something you don’t understand,” Johnson said.

CHP North Sacramento issued a statement Monday evening saying the office is investigating the incident.

“Two CHP officers were conducting traffic control near the intersection of northbound Watt Ave and Airbase Drive and attempted to leave the area. As the lead vehicle began to pull away, one of the protestors climbed up the hood of the patrol vehicle. Fearing for his safety, the officer began to accelerate away and the protestor fell off the vehicle,” CHP said in the statement.

CHP says the protester was taken to Mercy San Juan with minor injuries.

Watch the video of the fracas during Monday’s protests above.