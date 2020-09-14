WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Yolo County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed by officers in West Sacramento over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, police say 88-year-old Robert Coleman of West Sacramento was shot Saturday morning in the area of West Capitol Avenue and Poplar Street.

The department said Coleman worked for the West Sacramento Police Department for nearly 10 years as a code enforcement officer, parking enforcement officer and volunteer in policing. He parted with the department in 2004.

READ: West Sacramento Police Shoot, Kill Man Reportedly Armed With Handgun

The events that led up to his shooting haven’t be revealed by police. Officers’ bodycam footage is being reviewed as part of their investigation and will be released at a future date, in accordance with the law.

Coleman’s family told police he had recently been struggling with mental illness and expressed suicidal ideations.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and ask that you keep the Coleman family in your thoughts,” the West Sacramento Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Update: September 12, 2020 Officer Involved Shooting- 1800 block West Capitol Avenue pic.twitter.com/06393Yb7C4 — WestSacPolice (@WestSacPoliceDe) September 15, 2020

No officers were injured in the incident.