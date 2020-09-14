Programming:Today's soaps that didn't air today because of Pres. Trump's visit will air tonight, starting at 1:37 a.m.
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Yolo County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed by officers in West Sacramento over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, police say 88-year-old Robert Coleman of West Sacramento was shot Saturday morning in the area of West Capitol Avenue and Poplar Street.

The events that led up to his shooting haven’t be revealed by police. Officers’ bodycam footage is being reviewed as part of their investigation and will be released at a future date, in accordance with the law.

No officers were injured in the incident.

