SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 21-year-old man suffered a horrific accident at a sideshow in Sacramento over the weekend and now some people are claiming he was pushed into the path of a vehicle.

Austin Dubinetskiy was at the sideshow in Natomas on Saturday night where there were an estimated 700 cars on hand. While watching a vehicle do a donut, Austin crossed in front of the car and was run over.

Graphic video obtained by CBS13 shows the moment the car knocks Austin down and runs him over, but another clip circulating on social media shows another angle and claims he was pushed into the path of the car.

RELATED: Sacramento State Student Austin Dubinetskiy Badly Injured At Sideshow In North Sacramento

The video shows someone with their hand on the back of the person believed by some to be Austin.

While some believe he was pushed, others think he was just being told to go.

Sophie Tem: “PRAYING FOR HIS SAFE AND SPEEDY RECOVERY HE WAS AT THE WRONG PLACE AT THE WRONG TIME THERE IS ANOTHER VIDEO CIRCULATING AROUND HIS FATHER SHOWED THE NEWS REPORTER OF HIM GETTING PUSHED AND THEY SAID CRIMINAL ARREST WILL BE MADE I DON’T THINK HES THAT DUMB TO RUN IN FRONT OF A CAR 🙏🙏” Christina Gunn: “According to these comments, it IS VERY IRRESPONSIBLE of CBS13 to not also post the footage that shows the poor boy pushed from behind in front of the car. There was video showing him “seemingly running in front of the car” and there was video of him from the angle of behind his back being pushed into it. I am so sickened with this. But the news media should be responsible and show both videos because this should help with how people digest what happened. This poor family is already struggling with this devastation. Don’t unnecessarily cause them more harm.” Julie Webb: “The video looks like someone kinda tapping him on the back coaxing him that that was the time to go? A push would of been much harder? Just my opinion. But that is the person that would definitely know what happened”

Video showing the alleged push can be found here. Warning: The video contains graphic images and language.

CBS13 asked Sacramento police if they are looking into allegations of Austin being pushed, but they have not responded.

After the incident, the car that hit Austin drove away. Police are now asking the driver to turn himself or herself in.