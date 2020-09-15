SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Homeless dogs are getting some attention thanks to a new program from the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

People can check out a dog for a day to give them a break from shelter life. The handlers are encouraged to taking them hiking, to the river, or even just home to cuddle.

“This program is helping to lift spirits in our community also. It’s not just about adoptions, it’s about changing the quality of life for our community and our animals,” a shelter spokesperson said.

The shelter does ask that handlers to no introduce the shelter dogs to other family pets.

New Dog Day Out candidates can apply at saccountydogs.com/foster while existing foster care providers and volunteers can email sacramentocountydogs@gmail.com

Applicants must be 18 or older.