ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A local mayors race turns violent after one of the candidates was threatened on social media.

Elk Grove Unified School District Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen is running to be Elk Grove’s next Mayor against incumbent Steve Ly. The local race has turned ugly, forcing police to get involved after Mrs. Singh-Allen says she received an offensive private message on social media.

“The message was extremely offensive calling me a racist and ended saying that he wished I die a slow death,” Singh-Allen said.

Her concern for her safety grew when she noticed the profile’s pictures.

“One of the recent pictures on his profile showed several high caliber guns,” Singh-Allen said.

She’s blaming her political opponent Mayor Steve Ly for the message. Singh-Allen claimed Ly is using one specific community to intimidate her.

READ: Elk Grove Family Remembers Joel Broussard After Life Cut Short In I-5 Crash

“It’s a Hmong individual. I don’t know where they live,” she said.

Mayor Ly says he does not support this type of behavior.

“I do not condone this. And if you are doing this on my behalf thinking that you’re going to help, no it doesn’t. It hurts everyone,” Ly said.

It’s the most recent accusation surrounding the Elk Grove Mayor. The most serious of which is how his administration treats women.

“There’s no evidence to support anything. This is distracting from the true issues in which voters are concerned about,” Ly said.

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

The Elk Grove Police Department is aware of the threat. The detectives are looking into it but no arrests have been made.

Representatives for Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen said the person who sent the message may be from Minnesota, adding another layer to this already complex situation.