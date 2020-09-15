LINDA (CBS13) – Sheriff’s department detectives are investigating a shooting that happened behind a Linda convenience store overnight.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Yuba County deputies were called out to the rear of a convenience store in the 1600 block of N. Beale Rd in the town of Linda on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found the gunshot victim, who was conscious, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller reported that a car with multiple people inside had left the scene around the same time of the incident.

Deputies gave the victim medical aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

The victim is identified as a 30-year-old man from Riverside.

The investigation is still active and is being called an attempted homicide. No suspects are currently in custody.

Sheriff’s department detectives urge anyone with information about the shooting to call (530) 749-7777.