ISLETON (CBS13) – A fire broke out at Oxbow Marina in Isleton Monday night, sinking several boats and damaging others.

The fire started around 7 p.m. with an explosion at a G Dock, a 50-foot covered dock where several large boats were said to have been housed.

Swipe or click through images of the fire below.

MARINA FIRE 6 – ISLETON FIRE

MARINA FIRE – RIVER DELTA FIRE

MARINA FIRE 3 – RIVER DELTA FIRE

MARINA FIRE 2 – RIVER DELTA FIRE

MARINA FIRE – ISLETON FIRE

MARINA FIRE 2 – ISLETON FIRE

MARINA FIRE 5 – ISLETON FIRE

MARINA FIRE 4 – ISLETON FIRE

Firefighters from multiple agencies helped fight the fire and were reportedly able to stop the flames from spreading to other boats. In total, three boats were sunk by the flames and several others were damaged.

Thanks to the firefighters, a large portion of the dock was spared.

“With as quickly as it was spreading, I figured the marina was lost,” said Edie Stevens.

Stevens grabbed her little dog Malta and hunkered down inside her yacht after an explosion at the marina Monday night.

“Figured I’d lock the door and pray my home didn’t burn down,” said Stevens.

Outside, firefighters from several departments pitched in to fight the raging inferno.

“They sent out a lot of units including one from Elk Grove and they also had a tender on the water,” said Kande Korth.

Korth’s family owns the marina. She says it started with an explosion and the flames spread quickly.

“A houseboat exploded, blew up, turned the shed on fire and lit up boats that were beside it sunk three boats total,” said Korth.

READ: Modesto Boy, 7, Hospitalized; Mother And Boyfriend Arrested On Child Abuse Charges

Thankfully there were no high winds, but within minutes, Korth says a third of the dock was engulfed in flames. Gary Johnson keeps his boat there.

“It’s unbelievable what’s down there-looks like a bomb went off,” said Johnson. “It completely blew the whole top off the marina and melted the front of my boat, there was fire damage, smoke damage. It’s pretty ugly.”

He said the area was cordoned off Tuesday morning while crews cleaned up and fire investigators took a closer look.

“I thank God for our fire department and for all of the other fire departments because they did an incredible job of containing the fire,” said Stevens.

Neighbors are grateful for fire crews and a quick-thinking marina employee who notified residents who then got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.