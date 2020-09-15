Morning AppCast (9/15/20)Julissa Ortiz has your morning forecast for the Sacramento region.

34 minutes ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/15/20Get the latest headlines from across our region.

40 minutes ago

Explosion Causes Fire At Oxbow Marina In IsletonA fire broke out at Oxbow Marina in Isleton Monday night, sinking several boats and damaging others.

43 minutes ago

88-Year-Old Man Killed In West Sacramento Police Shooting Was Former Police Department EmployeePolice have identified the suspect in a West Sacramento officer-involved shooting as an 88-year-old man who was a former West Sacramento police volunteer.

8 hours ago

Trump Reignites Climate Debate In Sacramento Visit, Experts Say Wildfire Causes Are ComplexThe debate over who and what is responsible for wildfires in our area can easily become political, but the answer is not a simple one. Experts say there is not just one factor leading to the devastating firestorms.

9 hours ago