California Fire Season Getting LongerThe fire season is expanding. With all the fire actvity we've had, there are still two months left of the fire season. Firefighters stand ready to fight the next fire that pops up.

5 hours ago

Car Ends Up On Top Of Another At Corner Of Franklin And 41st In SacramentoA car went out of control, smashed through a fence, took out a light pole, and ended up on an SUV on the corner of Franklin Boulevard and 41st Avenue in Sacramento

5 hours ago

Morning AppCast (9/15/20)Julissa Ortiz has your morning forecast for the Sacramento region.

6 hours ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/15/20Get the latest headlines from across our region.

6 hours ago

Explosion Causes Fire At Oxbow Marina In IsletonA fire broke out at Oxbow Marina in Isleton Monday night, sinking several boats and damaging others.

6 hours ago