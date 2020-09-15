Sen. Kamala Harris Gets A Look At Wildfire Damage In CaliforniaTouring wildfire damage Tuesday in her home state, California Sen. Kamala Harris said “ideology should not kick in" when responding to wildfires and the climate crisis, a veiled criticism of President Donald Trump, though she did not say his name.

Seeping Under Doors, Bad Air From West's Fires Won't Ease UpDangerously dirty air spewing from the West Coast wildfires is seeping into homes and businesses, sneaking into cars through air conditioning vents and preventing people already shut away by the coronavirus pandemic from enjoying a walk or trip to the park.

Was Austin Dubinetskiy Pushed In Front Of Car At Sideshow?A 21-year-old man suffered a horrific accident at a sideshow in Sacramento over the weekend and now some people are claiming he was pushed into the path of a vehicle.

Modesto Boy, 7, Hospitalized; Mother And Boyfriend Arrested On Child Abuse ChargesAn injured Modesto boy is in the hospital and his mother and her boyfriend have been arrested on child abuse charges.