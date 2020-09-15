ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The Roseville bomb squad has been busy over the past two days responding to two separate incidents at private residences.

One device was found to be an expended practice round while the second was a homemade pyrotechnic device, which has prompted a criminal investigation, police said.

In a Facebook Post, the Roseville Police Department said officers were called out to a home Monday night after a report of an object that looked like a piece of military ordinance. The bomb squad determined the object was an expelled practice round and removed it from the residence.

Police say the practice round appears to have been left behind by a prior resident, so there is not a criminal case being investigated.

The second incident occurred Tuesday at another residence where the bomb squad found a homemade pyrotechnic device. Officials are investigating this incident as a criminal act because it is illegal to make an explosive device under penal code 18715. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Roseville police are asking anyone with information about this device to contact their department.