SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento State student is recovering from brain surgery after he was run over at a sideshow Saturday night. The 21-year-old’s family and police are pleading with the driver who took off to turn himself in.

A broke, bloodied and bruised Austin Dubinetskiy sustained a “really bad brain injury,” his father Leo said. Leo says this devastating reality is hard to accept.

“He’s my best friend,” Leo Dubinetskiy said.

The 21-year-old was caught up in a sideshow in Natomas over the weekend where an estimated 700 cars turned out. While watching the cars do donuts, Austin was hit and then run over. The car that hit him took off.

“I warn him so many times when he would go to events like that. There are smart ways to be there,” Leo Dubinetskiy said. “I can not bear it, to even watch [the video.] It’s like real hard.”

Sacramento police say extra officers were on the scene to prevent the sideshow from moving onto the freeway and did not intervene further for safety reasons. Two citations were issued that night and a vehicle was towed.

“How can I change things so another family doesn’t go through a situation like this?” Leo Dubinetskiy said.

While Austin is expected to survive, his doctors say his road to recovery will be a long one. As for the driver that left him in the middle of the road? Leo Dubinestkiy offers a message of mercy:

“He took a risk, he took a risk but I harbor no anger toward him, I have no anger to him,” Dubinetskiy said.

Police have not yet released a suspect description and are asking witnesses to call with any information about the incident.