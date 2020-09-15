YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Health officials in Yuba County say a social media push to prevent people from getting tested is backfiring.

Officials say online posts have encouraged people to not get tested in order to reopen businesses more quickly. The only problem is that the state does not just measure cases but also the positivity rate, which is trending up in Yuba County.

So, health officials are asking people to get tested if they even have the mildest of symptoms. The office of emergency services said testing is quick, free and will get the positivity rate down.

You can find testing locations here: www.yuba.org/coronavirus/Screening_Testing.php

As of Monday, Yuba County had 1,085 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven reported deaths. In neighboring Sutter County, officials reported 1,599 cases and 10 deaths. Yuba OES says while Sutter County has more cases, their positivity is lower, putting them in the range to go from the purple tier to the red tier, where businesses such as movie theaters and restaurants can partially reopen indoors.