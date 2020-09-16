VACAVILLE (CBS13) — For the first time in nearly a month, people across the region caught a break from the smoke Wednesday. In Solano County, an area hit hard by the LNU Lightning Complex Fires, the blue skies had people breathing a bit easier.

“Actually been working out outdoors lately since the air quality is getting better, which is what I’m thankful for as well,” said Jom Pineda.

“It’s really nice to be outside,” said Edelyn Araga.

The area was hit hard with smoky skies from raging wildfires. The smoke is now finally clearing out but only for a short period of time.

Vong Says has been working in the bad air for weeks and is finally getting relief. He is a manager at Rice Barn Thai in Vacaville.

“Right now I enjoy, I’m happy,” he explained.

For Edelyn, the better air is just the right amount of relief to feel happy again.

“I feel really alive and rejuvenate,” she said.

No matter where you live in the Northern California region, you’ve seen the grey, gloomy skies. Experts say there is a link between air pollution and mental health, ranging from short-term to long-term exposure. Some people may have felt sad, really tired, or even really stressed about the air quality.

Now that the smoke is clearing out, some people are noticing their moods improving.

Sutter Health Psychologist Dr. Urmi Patel says she’s had people come to her for advice on how to manage the anxiety that may come with dealing with bad air for so long.

“I imagine during this time, given the fact that we’ve had poor air quality, we’ve unfortunately had to come up with different realistic ways that we can manage things that are important for our mental health and our self care,” Dr. Patel said.

Officials say the skies will be bluer for the next few days.