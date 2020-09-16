DIXON (CBS13) — A person was struck and killed by a freight train in Dixon on Wednesday morning, police say.

Dixon police officers say the incident happened around 7 a.m. near the 400 block of Porter Road.

Exactly what led up to the person being struck is unclear. The person was dead at the scene by the time first responders arrived, police say.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Due to the incident, the train blocked West A and North 1st streets for a time Wednesday morning. After Union Pacific Railroad was done with their investigation, the train moved.

The name of the person struck and killed has not been released at this point.