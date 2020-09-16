EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Three men arrested in the killing of Deputy Brian Ishmael are facing new charges in El Dorado County.

Deputy Ishmael was shot and killed while responding to a burglary at an illegal marijuana grow in Somerset last year.

The new indictment includes charges of first and second-degree murder as well as accessory to murder.

Last year, a federal grand jury in Sacramento returned a four-count indictment against Christopher Ross, Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco, Ramiro Bravo Morales, and Jorge Lamas. All four were charged with conspiracy to grow marijuana. Vasquez and Morales are also charged with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

Vasquez and Ross were also both charged with murder.

This month, the Special Criminal Grand Jury in El Dorado County returned an indictment for first-degree murder and assault with a firearm, against Vasquez, as well as indictments against co-defendants Ross for second-degree murder of a peace officer and Morales for accessory to murder. All three were arraigned Wednesday.