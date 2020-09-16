NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A man suspected of selling hard drugs was arrested after a traffic stop in Placer County over the weekend.
The sheriff’s office says, around 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies pulled over a vehicle in the North Auburn area. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop is unclear, but the driver was soon found to be on probation.
However, it was the passenger who deputies soon focused on. A search of the car quickly uncovered a small case wedged between the seat and center console. Inside the case, deputies found methamphetamine.
Several small plastic baggies and a digital scale were also discovered in the passenger’s backpack. A large wad of cash and small bag of heroin were also found in his wallet.
The passenger, identified as 23-year-old Richmond resident Danny Presley, was arrested.
Presley is now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale.