2 Giants-Seattle Games Off Due To Smoky Skies, Moved To SFThe two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires.

Minor Tosses 2-Hitter, A's Manage Split With MarinersMike Minor tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, Jake Lamb doubled and homered in his first game after signing with Oakland, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 9-0 in the nightcap of their doubleheader on Monday.

Profar, Padres Beat Giants 3-1 For Doubleheader SweepJurickson Profar hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning and the San Diego Padres won their seventh straight game, 3-1 against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to sweep a doubleheader forced because of a false positive COVID-19 test.

Hopkins Helps Cardinals Rally Past 49ers 24-20DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Arizona debut and set up Kenyan Drake’s 1-yard TD run with 5:03 to play that led the Cardinals over the San Francisco 49ers 24-20 on Sunday.