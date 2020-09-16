AUBURN (CBS13) — A supervisor has sent an open letter to the San Francisco salon owner at the center of a controversial visit involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, urging the businesswoman to set up shop in Placer County.

Bonnie Gore represents Placer County’s District 1. On Wednesday, she revealed that she had sent a letter to Erica Kious, the owner of eSalon on Union Street in San Francisco.

“Our arms are open to hard-working small business owners,” Gore wrote.

Kious had appear earlier Wednesday morning on a cable news network saying she didn’t yet know when or where she’d open up another salon.

Speaker Pelosi’s indoor styling appointment at Kious’ salon set off a firestorm of controversy, with many people critical of how Pelosi flouted San Francisco’s temporary ban of indoor personal care services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kious’ own stylist backed up Pelosi’s claim that the visit was a set up. Kious denied setting her up, however, and shot back that the Speaker was trying to find a scapegoat.

Last week, due to the fallout from the controversy, Kious told Fox News that she would be closing the salon that Pelosi visited.

Hair salons and barbershops, under California’s updated reopening plan, can now operate indoors with modifications.