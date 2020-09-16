Fiers, Lights-Out Bullpen Help Athletics Beat Rockies 3-1Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and the Oakland Athletics snapped a six-game skid against the Colorado Rockies with a 3-1 win Wednesday.

Gov. Newsom: Nothing In State Guidelines Preventing Pac-12 From Resuming FootballAny plans for the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in returning to football are on hold due to health policies in two states within the conference.

2 Giants-Seattle Games Off Due To Smoky Skies, Moved To SFThe two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires.

Minor Tosses 2-Hitter, A's Manage Split With MarinersMike Minor tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, Jake Lamb doubled and homered in his first game after signing with Oakland, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 9-0 in the nightcap of their doubleheader on Monday.