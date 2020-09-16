  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe 55th Academy of Country Music Awards
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:North Highlands News

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad investigated a “suspicious device” found under a vehicle in North Highlands Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called out to the 3700 block of Plymouth Drive around 11:20 a.m. The Explosive Ordnance Detail, also known as the bomb squad, was then called out to investigate the device.

Deputies blocked off the area, keeping residents away as a precaution during the investigation.

By 5 p.m. the scene had cleared. A sheriff’s spokesperson said officials were able to remove the object and render if safe.

No other details were provided.

READ ALSO: Roseville Bomb Squad Called Out To 2 Residences In 2 Days; Police Investigating Homemade Explosive Device

Comments

Leave a Reply