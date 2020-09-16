NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad investigated a “suspicious device” found under a vehicle in North Highlands Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called out to the 3700 block of Plymouth Drive around 11:20 a.m. The Explosive Ordnance Detail, also known as the bomb squad, was then called out to investigate the device.
Deputies blocked off the area, keeping residents away as a precaution during the investigation.
As of 5 p.m., it appears the scene has cleared. CBS13 has reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.