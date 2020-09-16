CDC Director: Face Masks Will Stop Coronavirus Better Than Vaccine; Experts Weigh InThe face mask has been a divisive symbol since the pandemic started, and now one of the nation's health leaders says they are the best weapon we have in fighting COVID-19.

37 minutes ago

Evening Forecast - Sept. 16, 2020It's getting cooler!

56 minutes ago

Natomas Unified Adds Creativity, Connection With Virtual Extra-Curricular ActivitiesAs distance learning continues, kids' creativity and teamwork skills may not be getting as much attention. But the Natomas Unified School District feels extra-curricular activities may be just as important as hitting the books.

1 hour ago

Sheriff's Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Device Found Under Vehicle In North HighlandsThe Sacramento County Sheriff's Office bomb squad investigated a "suspicious device" found under a vehicle in North Highlands Wednesday morning.

1 hour ago

No Emergency Training For Crew On Boat Where Fire Killed 34Crew members on a dive boat say they were never instructed on emergency procedures before a predawn fire swept through the vessel as it was anchored off the southern California coast, killing 34 people as they slept below deck, according to federal documents released Wednesday.

2 hours ago