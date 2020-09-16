Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in identifying a woman suspected of breaking into a vehicle in Stockton and stealing someone’s backpack, then fraudulently using the victim’s debit card.
Stockton police say, back on Sept. 7, a vehicle in a parking lot along the 3700 block of E. Hammer Lane was broken into.
A backpack was stolen out of the vehicle, police say. A little while later, the victim’s debit card was used at several stores.
On Wednesday, surveillance pictures of the suspect were released. No other details about the suspect were given.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.