Visitors At Home, Giants Hit 3 HRs And Beat Mariners 9-3Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria homered for San Francisco, and the visiting Giants playing at home beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Wednesday night in a game moved to the Bay Area because of smoky, dangerous air in Western Washington.

Fiers, Lights-Out Bullpen Help Athletics Beat Rockies 3-1Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and the Oakland Athletics snapped a six-game skid against the Colorado Rockies with a 3-1 win Wednesday.

Gov. Newsom: Nothing In State Guidelines Preventing Pac-12 From Resuming FootballAny plans for the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in returning to football are on hold due to health policies in two states within the conference.

2 Giants-Seattle Games Off Due To Smoky Skies, Moved To SFThe two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires.