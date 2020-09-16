Comments
QUINCY (CBS13) — A 25-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Wednesday after a man was fatally stabbed, officials said.
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says Zora Holt was seen trying to run from the scene of a possible stabbing at on Forest View Drive in Quincy Wednesday afternoon. Deputies detained Holt and found the victim, 32-year-old Cyrus Seely, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ: Assault Over Burrito Sends One Man To Hospital And The Other To Jail
Officials say Seely was “victim of foul play.”
Holt was arrested and charged with murder.
The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about the incident.