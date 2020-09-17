SAN FRANCISCO (CBSSF) — As winter approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the need to house the homeless is more urgent than ever.

“We’re really nervous now that it’s kind of getting into the fall,” said Bill Bedrossian, CEO of non-profit Covenant House California, a non-profit that manages the YEAH! Shelter, the only homeless shelter for youth in Berkeley.

In January, teenagers Jake Gleysteen and Montel Ward were sleeping on the floor of a church. Hope was running high, though, because of an offer from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office: Covenant House was going to receive new trailers to temporarily house them, part of a fleet dispatched from Sacramento.

But, according to a new report, the Trump administration has put the brakes on projects that would help thousands.

