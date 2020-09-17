RIO LINDA (CBS13) — The search is on for a driver who crashed into a Rio Linda home after reportedly doing donuts in the street, officials said.

The incident happened in the 6500 block of Sunview Way just after 8 p.m. Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said an elderly woman was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect ran from the scene after the crash, CHP said. So far, officers do not have a description of the driver. They do not believe DUI was a factor in this crash.

Nextdoor neighbor Liz Luttrell says she was in her home at the time of the crash.

“I basically heard a big old loud crash and then I came outside and my bush in my front yard, two bushes are gone and the side fence, and then I saw the car inside the house,” Luttrell said. “We looked to see if anyone was in there and nobody was inside the car.”

Neighbors told CBS13 that people race up and down their street frequently.

This hit-and-run crash comes days after a Sacramento State student was seriously injured during a sideshow in Natomas. That student, Austin Dubinetskiy, had to undergo brain surgery.