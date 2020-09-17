Elk Grove Police Investigating Traffic Stop Incident Caught On Video Involving Black TeenA mother is furious over how an officer with the Elk Grove Police Department handled her black teenage son during a traffic stop.

3 hours ago

This Week In Politics With Gary DietrichCBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the latest in local and national politics. (9/17/20)

3 hours ago

Greater Sacramento Economic Council Seeing Increased Interest From Companies Moving To SacramentoMore companies are making the move to Sacramento. The Greater Sacramento Economic Council says compared to this time last year, its connection with potential companies has increased six-fold.

3 hours ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 9/17/20The latest headlines.

3 hours ago

'Slow Down!': Neighbors Calling For Change After Farmer Killed In Crash On Old River RoadA head-on crash claimed the life of a local farmer just hours before his 76th birthday. Now neighbors are raising concerns over the stretch of road where Kent Lang was killed.

3 hours ago