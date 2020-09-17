Comments
RIO LINDA (CBS13) — The search is on for a driver who crashed into a Rio Linda home after reportedly doing donuts in the street, officials said.
The incident happened in the 6500 block of Sunview Way just after 8 p.m. Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers said an elderly woman was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.
The suspect ran from the scene after the crash, CHP said. So far, officers do not have a description of the driver. They do not believe DUI was a factor in this crash.