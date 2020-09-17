CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced a long-running pumpkin patch in Citrus Heights to stay closed for the first time in nearly a half-decade.

The Pumpkin Farm announced on its website that the patch will be closed this October.

“This difficult decision is due to ongoing uncertainties for our operations around social distance rules as well as school field trips this Fall as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic,” the owners wrote in a statement.

According to the Citrus Heights Sentinel, the pumpkin patch has been in operation each Halloween season since 1974.

About 10,000 people visit the pumpkin patch each year, the owners say.

Other pumpkin patches in the area will still be open, albeit with some modifications due to coronavirus.

Bobby Dazzler’s pumpkin patch near Woodland plans on opening on Oct. 1 with face masks required. The play area, tables, petting zoo and face painting areas will be closed, however.