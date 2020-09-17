Two-Week Closure Of Highway 50 Over Echo Summit Starts Friday MorningHighway 50 over Echo Summit will be closed in both directions from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2 as crews work on the Echo Summit Bridge Replacement project.

Sonora Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot Involving Her HusbandA Sonora woman pleaded not guilty to charges related to a suspected murder-for-hire plot involving her husband, authorities said.

Complaint: 7-Year-Old Modesto Boy In Coma After Mother’s Alleged AbuseThe 7-year-old Modesto boy at the center of a child abuse case has been left in a coma due to the injuries, a criminal complaint against the child’s mother and boyfriend reveals.

First Responders Allowed Access To Three 24 Hour Fitness Locations Near California Fire Zones For Showering, Relaxation Between AssignmentsEmergency responders beginning next week will have courtesy access to three area 24 Hour Fitness locations to shower and wind down before returning back to fire zones, the fitness club announced on Thursday.