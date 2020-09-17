ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A mother is furious over how an officer with the Elk Grove Police Department handled her black teenage son during a traffic stop.

Now, the department is releasing its video from the incident amid calls for transparency.

“You will not be the judge, the executioner on this property right here,” Stacey Harvey-Slocum said in a Facebook video.

“This officer here is harassing my son,” she said on Facebook Live.

After the department released its video, Police Chief Timothy Albright said, “Our goal is to provide context by releasing the entirety of the video.”

It shows what happened before and after Tobias Eagle, 19, is pulled over for running a stop sign in his neighborhood.

The officer in the video called for back up even before making contact with Eagle. Eagle keeps driving, eventually stopping in front of his home

The garage door is open and his mother, Stacey Harvey-Slocum is outside. Things growing equally more intense on both sides as Tobias gets out of the car.

“I noticed that a police car was here. I hear something faint in the background. It’s not until I open my door that I recognize what she was saying,” Eagle said of the officer.

The officer then asks whether Tobias was on parole or probation even as she holds his ID in her hands.

“She stood there and tried to intimidate us,” Eagle said.

His mother can be heard in the video saying she doesn’t want her son to become the next hashtag.

“If we made a wrong move we wouldn’t be doing this interview,” she told CBS13.

Now the family is filing a formal complaint saying they want this exchange on record.

“My son did not want to dismiss the complaint and let this happen to someone else and it’s not documented that it’s happened before,” said Harvey-Slocum.

An outside entity is now conducting an independent investigation. The officer is still on the job during this investigation.

The following statement was released by the Elk Grove Police Department: