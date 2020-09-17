ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Emergency responders beginning next week will have courtesy access to three area 24 Hour Fitness locations to shower and wind down before returning back to fire zones, the fitness club announced on Thursday.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, emergency responders will have access to 24 Hour Fitness locations in Roseville (336 N. Sunrise Ave.), Santa Cruz (1261 Soquel Ave.) and Livermore (2650 Kittyhawk Rd.).

The courtesy access will be available through the end of the fire season.

The Livermore location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the Roseville and Santa Cruz locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“As the fire tragedies unfold, our emergency responders are once again being tasked with keeping our communities safe,” said Tony Ueber, CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. “During this time, it’s easy to set aside your health and wellbeing. We hope to offer emergency responders a brief respite with a place to shower or just relax.”

24 Hour Fitness said the three locations were selected for their fire zone-strategic geographic locations.