SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Protesters hit the streets again Thursday offering up a very different account of what went down Monday during an anti-Trump protest during the president’s stop at McClellan Park.

On Thursday, a group lead by social justice organizations JUICE Sacramento and Impact stood at all four corners of the intersection at Madison and Date Avenues. The location is less than a half a mile away from the Sacramento CHP station.

Viral video shows one of their own protestors being thrown off a CHP cruiser after climbing on top of the hood as the car is driving away from the crowd.

“She had no way of getting around that, there was no way she could’ve got out of the way. It was so quick and so sudden and so out of the blue, that many of us had to try to and get out of the way,” said Leia Schenk, founder of Impact.

In a statement earlier this week, CHP addressed the encounter saying “Two CHP officers were conducting traffic control near the intersection of northbound Watt Ave and Airbase Drive and attempted to leave the area. As the lead vehicle began to pull away, one of the protesters climbed up the hood of the patrol vehicle. Fearing for his safety, the officer began to accelerate away and the protester fell off the vehicle.”

Schenk, who was there that day, said the person was attempting to get out of the way. Despite CHP’s account of the event, she believes the officer did not act appropriately.

“We are not going to keep talking about why she did what she did. It’s irrelevant because you and I as private citizens could never get away with that. That would be vehicular manslaughter, she could’ve died,” she said. “The bottom line is he is an officer. He is sworn to protect and serve. He is a public service officer. There is no excuse to plow over a group of people whether they are standing in the street or standing on the sidewalk,” Schenk explained.

Nehemiah Nuk-Nuk Johnson, the founder of JUICE Sacramento, wants the officer to be held accountable for his actions.

“Right is right and wrong is wrong. Every person who was wrong on both sides needs to be held accountable and we are expecting you to do so,” he said.

Video from protesters shows what appears to be multiple people being hit by a silver Volvo as it stops and then accelerates towards the crowd. Schenk claims a total of six people were hit by multiple vehicles during the protest. She is questioning why those drivers weren’t arrested.

“There were six people hit. One of our EMS guys were hit twice by Trump supporters, so why aren’t they being brought up on charges? So, is that going to be a new thing, if you see somebody out there protesting you have the right to plow through them? You have the right to take your vehicle and run into them,” she questioned.

The group claims they are not protesting to be violent but are hoping to create change for marginalized communities and people.

“We do more than just stand out in the street and protest. We are actually in the community helping out,” Johnson said.

CBS13 reached out to CHP for further comment. CHP said they cannot comment, citing an ongoing investigation.