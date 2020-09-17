Water Woes During Wildfire For Small Yuba County Water DistrictA small water district inside a Yuba County wildfire evacuation zone was forced to shut off water to some customers in the middle of the firefight.

39 minutes ago

Dog Day Out Program Bonds Pups At Bradshaw Animal Shelter With Potential OwnersBradshaw Animal Shelter has introduced a new program allowing people to take out one of their shelter pups for the day.

1 hour ago

Two-Week Closure Of Highway 50 Over Echo Summit Starts Friday MorningA heads up for weekend travelers: starting Friday at 3 a.m., a trip to South Lake Tahoe will look a lot different.

1 hour ago

CHP: Driver Doing Donuts Loses Control And Slams Into Rio Linda HomeThe search is on for a driver who crashed into a Rio Linda home after reportedly doing donuts in the street, officials said.

1 hour ago

High Hill Ranch Collecting Donations For Fire SurvivorsHigh Hill Ranch in Apple Hill is helping the community donate items for those impacted by the fires.

2 hours ago