WOODLAND (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man accused of illegally entering a resident’s apartment unit before returning later to the complex and masturbating while on the property, the Woodland Police Department said.

Woodland police said officers were first dispatched to an apartment complex on Elliot Street at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday following reports of the suspect in a resident’s unit.

Jose Indalopez, 36, of Davis, allegedly tried to play it off when confronted by telling the resident he was “looking for his wife,” police said.

Indalopez fled before officers’ arrival but returned to the apartment complex at around 9:40 a.m., according to police.

This time, officers were dispatched after receiving reports of Indalopez on the property pleasuring himself while only wearing clothes on his upper body, police said.

Investigators said Indalopez fled again before officers’ arrival but were able to locate him a short while later behind a La Superior supermarket thanks to a thorough description from a witness.

Indalopez was later confirmed by police as the suspect in both incidents and was booked into the Yolo County Jail on charges of burglary and indecent exposure.