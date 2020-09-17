SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A jury convicted a man of two counts of elder abuse for violently attacking his 72-year-old sister and 94-year-old mother, the Sacramento County District’s Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Edward Thomas attacked both women after his sister asked him to keep marijuana smoke from spreading through their home, the district attorney said.

Officials said one of the women suffered a broken nose, fractured orbital bone, scalp hematoma, head wounds requiring 20 staples, fractured ribs and fingers, and numerous bite marks on her face, arms, hands, and chest. The other woman suffered bleeding between her skull and her scalp, bite marks on her face and arm, cuts on her face and a fractured rib, according to the DA.

Thomas faces a maximum prison sentence of up to 13 years and 8 months. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16.