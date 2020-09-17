MODESTO (CBS13) — A 25-year-old man has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Modesto early Thursday morning.

Modesto police say, a little before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area near Hammond and Pelton avenues to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a 25-year-old man who had been shot was found; he was soon pronounced dead.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is not clear

After an investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect. Officers were soon at the suspect’s location and had to use a K9 to take the person into custody.

The names of neither the victim nor the suspect have been released at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.