SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings have chosen Vlade Divac’s replacement.

On Thursday, the team announced that they have hired Monte McNair for the role.

“Monte is one of the NBA’s top basketball minds who has played an instrumental role in building several winning teams in Houston,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a statement.

Kings Name Monte McNair General Manager » https://t.co/PS2dSegp6H pic.twitter.com/imD6IJqyVC — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 17, 2020

McNair replaces Vlade Divac, who stepped down last month after another year of disappointment for Sacramento.

An Oak Park (the community in Ventura County, not the south Sacramento neighborhood) native, McNair had been with the Houston Rockets for the past 13 years. Since 2016, he had been the team’s Vice President of Basketball Operations.

“I am thrilled to join the Kings organization and honored to shape the franchise’s bright future for the team’s loyal fans,” said McNair in a statement.

Despite playing in “the bubble” after games resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic this season, the Kings again missed the postseason – extending their playoff drought to 14 consecutive seasons. In that time, the team has gone through 10 different head coaches.

Luke Walton remains the Kings’ coach. He went 31-41 this past season.